Rain chances increase tomorrow night.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed sunshine across the area but temperatures were a few degrees below average. Temperatures will cool off rapidly this evening until clouds begin to build in later this evening. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s far north to the middle 40s south.
Friday we will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will thicken Friday night and scattered rain showers will move in. Most of the rain will fall after midnight Friday night into the predawn hours Saturday. rain will move out of the area Saturday however, there will be a slight chance for a shower or two during the afternoon hours on Saturday was well.
