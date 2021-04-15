Perry Co., Mo. bus driver, student recognized for their actions after wintry crash

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A bus driver and student were recognized for their reaction to a crash one wintry afternoon.
The Perry County District 32 Board of Education recognized driver Tia Moll for her professionalism during the accident
Sixth-grader Landon Enloe was recognized for his “valuable assistance to his bus driver and fellow students.”
Moll and 13 kids were on the bus.
“I was stopped on Highway 51 north with my red flashers on and my stop sign open,” Moll said. “Traffic had stopped in both directions, and I was just starting to open the doors to release a student to cross the highway to her home.”
The Freightliner slowed down but slid, and the rear of it hit the front end of the school bus. It then crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree.
The trailer truck was not able to stop behind waiting vehicles in the oncoming lane.
“I yelled for the students to sit down and for everyone to hold on, and I braced for impact.”
Moll said she was calm during the incident in order to help keep the children calm.
“I moved from seat to seat checking for injuries and letting them know that the worst was over and our help would be there soon,” she said. “Most of them were crying and confused because it was the first time they’d ever been in a crash.”
Moll said that Enloe helped to comfort the students, moving from one seat to the next, hugging some of the younger students.
