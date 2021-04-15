Local businesses encouraged to decorate for the Great Race

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re a local business owner, you’re invited to decorate your windows or yards in preparation for the Great Race 2021 to help the community win the Best Overnight Stop Award.
The route for the race goes from Kingshighway to Broadway, Broadway to Main Street and past all the businesses along Main Street.
The Great Race will take place June 22, and it is expected to bring hundreds of old cars to Cape Girardeau.
Decorations will be judged for their originality and creativity. Businesses that sign up to participate will receive a sign showing that they are involved. The businesses that win will receive Window or Yard Display Spirit Award, which can be displayed in their store.
As the world’s premier antique automobile rally, the race tests the time, speed and distance of the vehicles.
You can find the schedule for the businesses here.
For more information, go to visitcape.com/great-race.
