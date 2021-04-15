Kennett man arrested on drug charges

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man has been taken into custody after methamphetamine, prescription pills, ecstasy and mushrooms were found in his hotel room.
65-year-old Terry W. O’Neil was charged with class A felony of trafficking drugs in the first degree, three counts of class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance and class E felony of delivery of a controlled substance.
O’Neil is accused of having three pounds, nine ounces of methamphetamine, along with a large amount of prescription medications, ecstasy, and psilocybin mushrooms in his Super 8 hotel room.
O’Neil has a bond of $125,000.
The SEMO Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kennett Police Department and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
