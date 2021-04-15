Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,581 new cases of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Thursday, April 15. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | April 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:32 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,581 new cases of COVID-19, including 40 additional deaths, on Thursday, April 15.

Of the newly reported deaths, one was a woman in her 80s from Williamson County.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,292,515 cases, including 21,609 deaths.

A total of 21,477,421 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.

As of Wednesday night, 2,043 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14 is 4.9 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,636,355.

A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses.

On Wednesday, 129,755 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

