Heartland school to hold prom with COVID-19 restrictions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As a senior in high school, there are milestone moments to look forward to such as college acceptance letters, graduation and maybe prom.
However, due to the pandemic, some seniors didn’t get that chance to dance the night away with friends last year.
This year it could be different.
Finding the perfect dress, with the perfect hairdo and perfect date, makes for a perfect prom night.
“I’m excited,” said Rachel Keele.
For students like Rachel Keele and Kaylie Sterling, they’re more excited than you might think.
“When I came into senior year I was expecting, very low expectations,” said Sterling.
“Honestly I thought when we got out of school last March that was it and I wasn’t going to get anything else,” said Keele.
In less than a month, Cape Central High School seniors will get a sense of normalcy, as Prom Co-Sponsor Pam Pensel puts it.
“To give them a little bit of normalcy, to give them something to look forward to, to dress up and to let their hair down and have a good time and I think that’s very important for them,” said Pensel.
But like everything else during the pandemic, there will still be some changes.
“This year we will be holding the prom from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. which is an hour shorter. We are at this point requiring masks to be worn. We will not be allowing families to come in to see the promenade,” said Pensel.
And another big change for this year’s prom, students will dance the night away in the high school cafeteria.
“At first I was like kind of iffy thinking it would be ‘oh the school cafeteria,’ but after seeing what we are all going to do with it and the kind of decorations we are going to do, I think it will turn out really well,” said Sterling.
While it’s not the prom they expected, it’s still a prom they are eagerly getting ready for.
“I went dress shopping like a couple weeks ago and I found my dress and I’m like really excited. We got my hair appointment schedule, like last night. But yeah I’m really excited I get to show off a formal side,” said Sterling.
School leaders said they will also be allowing students to bring a guest from outside of the district.
This year’s theme for the prom is “The Secret Garden.”
Prom will be held on Saturday, May 8.
