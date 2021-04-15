Grand American World Trapshooting Championships returning to Sparta, Ill.

SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will return to the Sparta complex.
The 122nd Grand American will be August 4-14.
According to the Amateur Trapshooting Association, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources authorized the use of the World Shooting Complex for the Grand American and the U.S. Open.
While annually held at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex, it was moved in 2020 due to public health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grand American, the largest shooting event of its kind, spans several days and is home to more than 20 events, drawing shooters from across the world.
