First Alert Thursday Outlok

Our cool but mostly quiet pattern is set to continue for the next several days, including the upcoming weekend. Although today will be mainly sunny, more weak weather systems will continue to move through from west to east, bringing periods of clouds and even some light rain chances. The next best chance of rain looks to be Friday evening through Saturday morning as a moisture-starved system moves over the area. This looks to bring a lot of clouds, but only small amounts of rain. None the less, patchy light rain or light showers look possible mainly from Friday evening through Saturday morning.