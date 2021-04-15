First Alert Thursday Outlok

Our cool but mostly quiet pattern is set to continue for the next several days, including the upcoming weekend. Although today will be mainly sunny, more weak weather systems will continue to move through from west to east, bringing periods of clouds and even some light rain chances. The next best chance of rain looks to be Friday evening through Saturday morning as a moisture-starved system moves over the area. This looks to bring a lot of clouds, but only small amounts of rain. None the less, patchy light rain or light showers look possible mainly from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
Temperatures will continue to run a bit below average for this time of year, with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s, and lows in the 40s....maybe even some upper 30s when skies are mostly clear. Dew points/humidity levels will also remain suppressed with this pattern. The upside to this pattern is that there is virtually no chance of severe weather (and in fact little threat of thunder and lightning) for the next several days.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.