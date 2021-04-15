First Alert: Chilly morning, isolated patchy frost

(KFVS) - As clouds thin and move out of our northern counties this morning, temperatures will drop into the 30s. This will allow isolated patchy frost to form.
Thicker clouds will keep wake-up temps slightly warmer in the 40s in our southern counties, but a few isolated sprinkles are possible.
By mid-morning, clouds will move out of the Heartland.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Northerly winds could gust up to 20 mph at times later in the day.
Clouds return tonight with a few sprinkles and isolated showers into early Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Another round of rain moves in late Friday night into early Saturday.
Showers and sprinkles could linger through noon.
Slightly more sunshine arrives on Sunday.
Weekend afternoon highs will be cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Monday will be slightly warmer but cooler air behind a front will bring back the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
