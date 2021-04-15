Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge proposes updates to hunting and fishing programs

Changes include adding 30 days of fishing access to Crab Orchard, increasing fishing access to the entire state fishing season on Visitor, Honkers and Mangers ponds and adding clarity to the restriction of gas-powered boats for use in fishing activities (Source: Colin Baillie)
By Clayton Hester | April 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 3:10 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is proposing an update to their hunting and fishing programs. Changes include:

  • Adding 30 days of fishing access to Crab Orchard
  • Increasing fishing access to the entire state fishing season on Visitor, Honkers and Mangers ponds
  • Adding clarity to the restriction of gas-powered boats for use in fishing activities

They are seeking public comment on other proposed changes, including:

  • The expansion of hunting and fishing to 68 new acres
  • The removal of creel limits and the prohibition of horsepower outboard motors

The period for public comments is open as of Thursday. Comments can be sent to HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov.  Note in the subject line either “Cypress Creek NWR Fish/Hunt Plan” or “Crab Orchard NWR Fish Plan.”

Currently, there are more than 370 refuges open for hunting.

