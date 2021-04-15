Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge proposes updates to hunting and fishing programs

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is proposing an update to their hunting and fishing programs. Changes include:
- Adding 30 days of fishing access to Crab Orchard
- Increasing fishing access to the entire state fishing season on Visitor, Honkers and Mangers ponds
- Adding clarity to the restriction of gas-powered boats for use in fishing activities
They are seeking public comment on other proposed changes, including:
- The expansion of hunting and fishing to 68 new acres
- The removal of creel limits and the prohibition of horsepower outboard motors
The period for public comments is open as of Thursday. Comments can be sent to HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov. Note in the subject line either “Cypress Creek NWR Fish/Hunt Plan” or “Crab Orchard NWR Fish Plan.”
Currently, there are more than 370 refuges open for hunting.
