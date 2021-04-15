Cloudy With A Range Of Temps This Morning

As clouds thin and move out of our northern counties, temperatures will drop into the 30s with isolated patchy frost. Thicker clouds in our southern counties will keep temperatures slightly warmer in the 40s with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Mid-morning clouds move out and mostly sunny to sunny skies stay for the rest of the day. It will be rather nice still by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. Northerly winds can gust up to 20mph at times later today.
Tonight, clouds return with a few sprinkles/isolated shower into early Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will hold through the final day of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Another round of rain moves in late Friday night into early Saturday. Lingering showers and sprinkles possible through noon on Saturday. Slightly more sunshine arrives on Sunday, but both days will be cool with the upper 50s and low 60s for temperatures during the afternoons.
Next wee we warm up slightly on Monday, but cooler air behind a front will bring the low 60s back Tuesday and Wednesday.
