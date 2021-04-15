Cloudy With A Range Of Temps This Morning

As clouds thin and move out of our northern counties, temperatures will drop into the 30s with isolated patchy frost. Thicker clouds in our southern counties will keep temperatures slightly warmer in the 40s with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Mid-morning clouds move out and mostly sunny to sunny skies stay for the rest of the day. It will be rather nice still by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. Northerly winds can gust up to 20mph at times later today.