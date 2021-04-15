CDC says catching COVID-19 from surfaces rare, but Heartland businesses aren’t taking chances

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - All that deep cleaning we do because of the pandemic may not be as useful as we once thought.
The CDC recently announced the risk of spreading the virus on surfaces is low, but Heartland businesses still aren’t taking any chances.
Century Casino Operations Director Roger Eledge said they will continue to deep clean like they have all year.
“We haven’t changed our processes despite any new CDC reports that come out,” Eledge said.
Eledge said his priority is to make his customers feel safe.
“By doing that we just continue those same practices,” he said.
Practices like using fogger machines to thoroughly disinfect the entire casino floor.
“Every slot machine, every table game, then we go backhouse right after that and we spray every door, every flat surface every single night,” he said.
He doesn’t plan on letting up anytime soon.
“We don’t want the perception that we’re not caring about our customers and our employee’s safety so we continue it on a daily basis,” he said.
Same goes for Simply Fitness in Jackson. Manager Chaz Wilson said he continuously cleans despite what the new CDC guidance says.
“I think it’s important as a gym to go ahead and, you know, keep cleaning frequently and spraying everything down and disinfecting everything,” Wilson said.
He’s thankful cleaning supplies are more accessible now than they was a year ago.
“It was almost impossible. There was nothing. I mean, I scanned multiple websites, multiple places, called multiple places and everybody was out of disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, Lysol, you name it,” he said.
He will continue to clean more frequently because it doesn’t go unnoticed.
“People appreciate when you keep the gym clean,” Wilson said.
According to the CDC, each contact with a contaminated surface has less than a one in ten thousand chance of causing an infection.
