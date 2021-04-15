Carbondale police investigating after people in 2 vehicles shot at each other

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after they say people in two separate vehicles shot at each other.
Officers responded to the 500 and 600 blocks of South Oakland Avenue around 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 for reports of shots fired.
Southern Illinois University police found a vehicle abandoned in a parking lot near the intersection of Douglas Drive and Lincoln that had been hit by gunfire.
They said a man wearing a yellow and orange shirt and a man wearing a white t-shirt and jeans were seen getting out of the vehicle and leaving the area in another unidentified vehicle.
During the investigation, officers found two handguns in the 1000 block of South Oakland Ave.
They said people in two separate vehicles, including the recovered vehicle, fire shots at one another.
There were no reports of injuries as a result of the incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information or possible video of the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
