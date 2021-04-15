Calvert City sets annual Spring Clean Up date

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calvert City’s annual Spring Clean Up is scheduled for May 8.
Residents can dispose of different types of solid and household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Doctors Park.
Accepted items include:
- tires (limit 8 per household)
- old prescription drugs
- bulk/large items
- used oils
- antifreeze
- latex paint
- hazardous household waste
- fluorescent lamps and bulbs
- thermostats
The city will also be providing document shredding and the wiping of computer hard drives.
This event is offered to Calvert City residents only. Please bring a copy of your water bill to prove residency.
