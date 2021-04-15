Calvert City sets annual Spring Clean Up date

By Ashley Smith | April 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 4:33 PM

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calvert City’s annual Spring Clean Up is scheduled for May 8.

Residents can dispose of different types of solid and household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Doctors Park.

Accepted items include:

  • tires (limit 8 per household)
  • old prescription drugs
  • bulk/large items
  • used oils
  • antifreeze
  • latex paint
  • hazardous household waste
  • fluorescent lamps and bulbs
  • thermostats

The city will also be providing document shredding and the wiping of computer hard drives.

This event is offered to Calvert City residents only. Please bring a copy of your water bill to prove residency.

