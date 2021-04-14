Witness describes shootings at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

“About that time my nephew says gun, and I just grab him and go down on top of him, he’s a big fellow like me, about that time a shot comes through the window, right above where he would have been sitting, it came in the window,” said Mike Jedlicka. “I had started my truck at this point, threw it into reverse, took off backwards, a shot comes through my side window we had kept hearing pop pop pop, and took off backwards, and I had looked up one time and I could see this guy just walking across the parking lot pulling the trigger.”