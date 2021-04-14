What you need to know April 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 15.
Scattered rain will continue through the morning hours in our central and southern counties. An isolated shower or sprinkles are likely in our northern counties.
Wake-up temps are mild in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Rain will move out of the Heartland by early afternoon.
There will be more sunshine later in the day as clouds gradually clear.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.
Overnight, light frost will be possible in our northern counties with temps dropping into the 30s.
Southern counties will stay in the low 40s.
Cooler temps and more clouds stick around into the weekend.
Small chances for a few showers is possible late Friday into early Saturday.
The beginning of next week appears calm with below average temperatures still in the 60s.
- For the third night in a row, a crowd gathered outside a Minnesota Police Department to protest the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
- The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.
- The St. Louis District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Cape Girardeau will be celebrating the completion of the river wall improvement projects on April 14.
- The SEMO District Fair is set for September 11-18.
- The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to open a section of Broadway St. as soon as possible following a fire at the old Broadway Theater.
- The owner of the Laughing Gas Comedy Club in Cape Girardeau is working to reopen the club by late summer or early fall.
- President Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country.
- Missouri lawmakers are considering setting aside a day each January to honor the late Rush Limbaugh.
- The head of the IRS said Tuesday he expects to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic relief law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty.
- One Heartland resident, who received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, says she has no regrets in getting the shot.
- Two people were found dead after a motor home fire in New Madrid County.
- Would-be adopters are smitten with a dog whose bio is so bad it makes him out to be the unadoptable Chihuahua from hell.
