Welker and Brune selected to All-OVC Soccer Teams ahead of 2020-21 Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University midfielders Lauren Welker and Emma Brune were named to 2020-21 All-Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Teams.
Welker earned her first career All-OVC First Team nod while Brune was selected to both the All-OVC Second Team and All-Newcomer Team.
Welker, a junior from Jackson, Missouri, was named to her first career All-OVC First Team, Wednesday.
She led Southeast Missouri women’s soccer in 2020-21 with five goals (0.50 goals/game) and four assists for 14 points (1.40 points/game).
Welker ranks third in the OVC for assists per game (0.40) and total assists (4).
She has netted a pair of game-winning goals this season, good for fifth in the league.
Welker has started in all 10 regular-season games this campaign, appearing in 794 minutes on the pitch.
She leads the team in 2020-21 with 15 shots and 10 on net.
Welker tallied her first three career goals as a Redhawk in SEMO’s first three victories in 2020-21 and ranks fourth in the OVC for goals in 2020-21.
She most recently assisted on both of the Redhawks scores in the regular-season finale at UT Martin on April 6.
Brune, a freshman from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was tabbed to the All-OVC Second Team and All-Newcomer Team Wednesday for her first career All-OVC postseason accolades.
The Saxony Lutheran alum started in all 10 regular-season games in 2020-21 and appeared in all 920 minutes of regulation, shoring up the Redhawks midfield in her inaugural collegiate season.
Brune was named the OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week on March 21 after she notched her first career goal on March 16 to provide the Redhawks a 1-0 win over Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Illinois.
Brune has compiled 11 shots including eight on goal in 2020-21.
Murray State’s Izzy Heckman was awarded OVC Defender of the Year.
Emely van der Vliet of UT Martin was tabbed OVC Freshman of the Year and Murray State’s Matt Lodge was named OVC Coach of the Year.
No. 4-seeded SEMO (6-3-1) will take on top seed Murray State, the 2020-21 OVC Regular-Season Champions, in the 2020-21 OVC Soccer Championship Semifinals Thursday morning at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.
Kickoff for the first of two semifinals is set for 11 a.m., CT.
