Walk-in Pfizer vaccination clinic to be held in Mt. Vernon, Ill. April 16

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois National Guard will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mt. Vernon on Friday, April 16 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. while doses are available.
The clinic will take place at the Rolland Lewis Building located at 800 South 27th Street (Veterans Park).
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
The clinic is free.
Vaccinations will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.
You do not need to be a resident of Jefferson County to receive the vaccine at the clinic.
Everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.