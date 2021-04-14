Walk-in COVID-19 to be held in Marion, Ill. on Wednesday, weekend clinics at Walmart

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, April 15 and clinics at Walmart on Saturday and Sunday. (Source: WBTV File)
By Marsha Heller | April 14, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 9:37 AM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, April 14.

The clinic will be held until from 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

The clinic is for residents and those who work in Franklin or Williamson County only.

Those wanting the Moderna vaccine must be 18-years of age or older.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16-years of age or older. Recipients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

The clinic not be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will also be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Marion Walmart.

Hours for the clinics are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Appointments are required.

For more information, click here or call 618-997-2021.

