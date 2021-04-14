Southern Ill. man charged with making violent threats against U.S. judge

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man is accused in U.S. District Court of threatening the life of a federal judge in Chicago.
Joshua Farner of Marion is facing two counts of mailing threats and one count of threatening to assault and murder a judge.
The indictment accuses Farner of sending the threatening letter to retaliate against the judge and impede, intimidate, and interfere with the judge’s official duties.
Prosecutors haven’t revealed a reason for the threats.
The judge targeted by Farner hasn’t been named.
It wasn’t immediately known if the 35-year-ol Farner has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
