Southern Ill. man charged with making violent threats against U.S. judge

Southern Ill. man charged with making violent threats against U.S. judge
A southern Illinois man is accused in U.S. District Court of threatening the life of a federal judge in Chicago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press | April 14, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:34 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man is accused in U.S. District Court of threatening the life of a federal judge in Chicago.

Joshua Farner of Marion is facing two counts of mailing threats and one count of threatening to assault and murder a judge.

The indictment accuses Farner of sending the threatening letter to retaliate against the judge and impede, intimidate, and interfere with the judge’s official duties.

Prosecutors haven’t revealed a reason for the threats.

The judge targeted by Farner hasn’t been named.

It wasn’t immediately known if the 35-year-ol Farner has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.