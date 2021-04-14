SEMI hauling furniture on fire, blocking highway in Lyon Co., Ky.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI fire is blocking both lanes KY 293, between the Interstate 24 Eddyville exit 45 and KY 93 intersection, in Lyon County.
This is near Old Eddyville near the Dollar General Store just east of the KY 93 intersection.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the SEMI is loaded with furniture.
Both lanes are expected to be closed until approximately 11 a.m. to allow crews to put out the fire.
KY 293 remains open east toward Princeton from the exit 45 interchange.
KYTC said there is no access to I-24 from Eddyville via KY 93 at this time.
Drivers traveling to Eddyville from I-24 at exit 45 are urged to detour via the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange.
