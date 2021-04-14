Scott Co. health center cancels clinic due to J&J vaccine pause

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday’s CDC announcement of the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the country has affected at least one Heartland vaccination clinic.
The Scott County Health Center and the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston had one day to schedule clinic changes.
“We had a clinic scheduled here today of Johnson & Johnson, a fairly small clinic, like 80 people,” said Barry Cook, Scott county Health Center administrator.
All of them had to be contacted and rescheduled due to the CDC-recommended pause of the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They were given the option of signing up for the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Sikeston.
Cook said some of the people immediately rescheduled to get vaccinated, while others decided not to get vaccinated at all.
“I do understand the apprehension,” he said. “I do wanna say that we still do recommend getting the vaccine. While the risks are understandable, the risk of the good outweighs the risk.”
Cook said the health center had previously hosted one Johnson & Johnson clinic and recommended, “Anybody who has received Johnson & Johnson vaccine anywhere, and who is having severe headaches, stomach aches, leg aches, that type of an issue, should definitely call their doctor; especially if it’s been like a few weeks after getting that vaccine.”
The next Scott County vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, with the double dose Pfizer vaccine, at Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston.
