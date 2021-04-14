Rte. 146 scheduled to be closed for railroad crossing repairs in Ware, Ill.

WARE, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers will need to allow for some extra travel time during a scheduled railroad project in Union County, Illinois.
The railroad crossing on Illinois Route 146 in Ware will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 through 8 p.m. on Friday, April 30.
The crossing is located just east of the Rte. 146/Rte. 3 intersection.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad crews will be making repairs to the crossing during the closure.
There will be a marked detour.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.