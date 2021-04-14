Popcorn salad at center of foodie controversy

(CNN) - It’s the latest love-to-hate-it, weird food combination; popcorn salad is giving the internet indigestion.
It was a recipe that had folks popping off.
Calling it everything from a “crime” to a “monstrosity.”
The Food Network’s Molly Yeh whipped the internet into a frenzy with her mayonnaise, sour cream and dijon mustard dressing, plus veggies ranging from carrots to snap peas and then the crowning ingredient: popcorn topped with white cheddar powder.
“The texture of the popcorn in the salad is so weirdly good,” Yeh said.
Viral video star Kalen Allen’s offended tastebuds were reflected in his body language.
“I rebuke it,” he said.
As one revolted viewer tweeted, “I did not live through a global pandemic just to be met with popcorn salad on the other side.”
A writer at Buzzfeed replicated the salad, tasted it and declared “popcorn salad is trash, and that’s exactly where I put it.”
While Eleven Madison Park, once named the world’s best restaurant, has been known to serve a tuna and popcorn starter, popcorn salad is still destined to be a candidate for the gallery of regrettable food.
When food author Molly Yeh took a bite, critics thought her expression showed distaste even as she tasted.
Could popcorn be the next crouton? That’s a concession we’re not willing to make.
