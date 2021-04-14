One woman severely injured in Martin, Tenn. shooting

One woman is being treated for life threatening injuries after a shooting in Martin, Tenn.
By Ashley Smith | April 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:58 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - One woman is being treated for life threatening injuries after a shooting in Martin, Tenn.

Police were called to 200 North Lindell St. for a possible shooting around 4 p.m. on April 14.

When they arrived, they learned that three women were fighting in a parking lot.

One woman shot another woman with a handgun.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The handgun was recovered at the scene.

