One woman severely injured in Martin, Tenn. shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - One woman is being treated for life threatening injuries after a shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Police were called to 200 North Lindell St. for a possible shooting around 4 p.m. on April 14.
When they arrived, they learned that three women were fighting in a parking lot.
One woman shot another woman with a handgun.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, and the suspect was taken into custody.
The handgun was recovered at the scene.
