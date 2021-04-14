Murray State University receives accreditation for new Master of Science in Nutrition degree program

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Dietetic Internship program, within the School of Nursing and Health Professions, was notified in December that they received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND) through June 2028.
The program also received approval from ACEND to add a graduate degree to the current dietetic internship completion requirements.
Dr. Lori Crouch, Director of the Dietetic Internship, explained that the School of Nursing and Health Professions has successfully run an accredited internship undergraduate program for over 20 years and is excited to have received approval from ACEND to add a graduate degree to their program.
“The Master of Science in Nutrition program is offered in two concentrations: Dietetic Internship Concentration and Non-Internship Concentration” said Crouch. “These concentrations are designed to meet the need for highly-trained nutrition professionals.”
After completion of the 15 month or four semester program, the incoming 2021 internship class will graduate with their Master of Science in Nutrition degree and be eligible to sit for the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR) national examination to become a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN).
This is in line with the 2024 CDR requirement for a minimum of a master’s degree to be eligible to take the credentialing exam to become a RDN.
“There are many beneits of accreditation to the University and the students as well,” said Crouch. “If you want to become a Registered Dietitian (RD) you have to go through an accredited program. You have to go through an undergraduate accredited program and get your verification statement, which allows you to apply for the graduate accredited program. If you go to a university that offers a nutrition program but is not accredited, you cannot get an internship, you do not get a verification statement and ultimately, you cannot become a Registered Dietician.”
