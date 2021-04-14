More people trying to get in shape during pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During the pandemic, the gym may have become a foreign place to some people.
As vaccinations rollout people are becoming more comfortable and want to get in the gym just in time for summer.
“We see people just transform, and its more internal than it is the external,” Kweku Arkorful said.
Arkorful is the co-owner of Be Chosen Academy, a fitness and Training gym in Cape Girardeau.
He said in the beginning everybody was just trying to figure out what to do.
Now people are looking for ways to get back in shape
“People are trying to get out of that COVID rut, that they’ve been in and just trying to move a little bit and get out of the house,” Arkorful said.
He’s not the only one who’s had more clientele
“I don’t think that it really slowed down much during the pandemic for us,” Dalton Russel said.
Russel is the manager of Stack’d supplements in Cape Girardeau.
He said folks started to take their health more seriously during the pandemic, especially their nutrition.
He said they have nearly doubled in meal prep orders.
“Now that people are going back to work, it’s a great thing to keep in your fridge, your office there at work or whatever you do. To keep you from going out and spending extra money out in a drive thru fast-food place,” Russel said.
Russell explained he’s seen a positive change in his customers.
Especially those who have remained consistent during the pandemic.
“The confidence that it brought him in his overall life has just been tremendous to see,” Russel said.
Arkorful said these changes are not only beneficial for your physical health... but your mental health as well.
“It’s just that mindset what are we building here for you to build those positive habits for you to just become a better human being,” Arkorful said.
