Josh Hawley among those urging congress to co-sponsor bill stripping MLB of antitrust exemption

FAIRFAX, Va. (KFVS) - Representative Jeff Duncan (R-SC) along with Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have introduced legislation to remove Major League Baseball’s (MLB) federal antitrust protection.
This is in response to MLB’s hyper-partisan decision to move the 2021 MLB All-Star game and draft out of Atlanta, Georgia.
“Americans for Limited Government supports ending the absurd exemption that Major League Baseball has from our nation’s antitrust laws, and every Member of Congress should immediately co-sponsor this important reform,” said Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning. “Co-sponsoring this legislation is the world’s biggest no-brainer as the anti-trust exemption stems from a 1922 Supreme Court case where it was granted because Major League Baseball was viewed as a game rather than a business. Ninety-nine years later, MLB has morphed into a business supported by a game with corporate advertising, licensing deals, broadcast rights, and taxpayer funded stadiums being primary drivers of the thirty cartel members (franchises). Politics aside, there is no reason for Major League Baseball to retain this special exemption that only they enjoy and every American should embrace re-establishing competition into the marketplace of what was once America’s pastime.”
“MLB and woke mega-corporations have been coddled by government for too long,” said Sen. Hawley. “For decades, the MLB has been given a sweetheart deal by Washington politicians. But if they’d prefer to be partisan political activists instead, maybe it’s time to rethink that. With their capitulation to the left-wing Twitter mob and support for Biden’s big lie about election integrity, they’ve forfeited any right to an anti-trust exemption. They must be held to the same standard as the rest of American business.”
Click here for a copy of the legislation.
