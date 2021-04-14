1 injured during crash in McCracken Co. on US Highway 60

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured during a crash on US 60 in McCracken County.
On April 13 at approximately 3:25 p.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of US Highway 60 and Maxon Road regarding a single vehicle collision.
The investigation revealed Samuel Martin, 38, of Kevil, was operating a 2012 Dodge Avenger westbound on US Highway 60.
Near the intersection with Maxon Road, the vehicle left the roadway and began traveling in the median.
The vehicle struck a concrete bridge abutment and became airborne, falling approximately thirty feet before coming to rest in the river bed.
After coming to rest, the vehicle became consumed by fire.
Martin was flown to an out of state hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Portions of US Highway 60 were closed for approximately one and a half hours to facilitate the investigation, patient transport and vehicle recovery.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County DES, Air Evac, Paducah Fire Department, Prestige Towing and Stinnett’s Towing.
