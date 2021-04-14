Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,536 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,536 new cases of COVID-19, including 31 additional deaths, on Wednesday, April 14.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,288,934 cases of COVID-19, including 21,570 deaths.
A total of 21,371,760 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.
As of Tuesday night, 2,076 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 453 patients were in the ICU and 198 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 7-13 is 5 percent.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,386,135.
A total of 7,482,650 vaccines have been administered in the state as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses.
On Tuesday, 138,538 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
