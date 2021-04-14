Heartland McDonald’s restaurants add 3 new frozen drinks to menu

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Local McDonald’s restaurants have added three new frozen carbonated beverages to their menus, including Frozen Coca-Cola® and Frozen Fanta® in Wild Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors.
“McDonald’s consistently puts the consumer at the forefront of our menu development, and we’re excited to offer these new treats just in time for the warm weather season,” said Shannon Davis, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We understand what our customers love, and are always excited to offer fun, new product innovations.”
Local restaurants are offering the community two opportunities to try the new frozen treats for free by ordering through the McDonald’s Mobile App.
Upcoming local offers available at participating locations are as follows:
- Free Small Frozen Coca-Cola® or Frozen Fanta® Wild Cherry or Blue Raspberry with no purchase necessary. Offer valid now through April 15, 2021.
- Buy One Get One Free: Buy any size Frozen Coca-Cola® or Frozen Fanta® Wild Cherry or Blue Raspberry, get any size free. Offer valid April 16-May 23, 2021.
These three frozen treats are available in three sizes, including small (12 oz.), medium (16 oz.) and large (22 oz.).
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.