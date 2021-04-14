Greenway Equipment, Jason Aldean donate $250,500 to food bank backpack programs

WEINER, Ark. (KFVS) - Greenway Equipment and Jason Aldean came together for the third year in a row to help provide for hungry children in Arkansas and southeast Missouri.
The $250,500 donation was raised during a giveaway that featured a John Deere Gator and zero-turn mower that Aldean used on his property near Nashville.
They raised $84,000 more this year, than in 2020.
Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, and Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston will split the donation.
In total, the food banks feed around 4,600 children through their backpack programs.
