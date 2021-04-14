First Alert: Cloudy, rainy morning

(KFVS) - Scattered rain will continue through the morning hours in our central and southern counties. An isolated shower or sprinkles are likely in our northern counties.
Wake-up temps are mild in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Rain will move out of the Heartland by early afternoon.
There will be more sunshine later in the day as clouds gradually clear.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.
Overnight, light frost will be possible in our northern counties with temps dropping into the 30s.
Southern counties will stay in the low 40s.
Cooler temps and more clouds stick around into the weekend.
Small chances for a few showers is possible late Friday into early Saturday.
The beginning of next week appears calm with below average temperatures still in the 60s.
