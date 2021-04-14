Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Saline Co., Ill.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 51-year-old Rosiclare woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday morning, April 13.
The crash happened at 9:25 a.m. on Route 34, just south of County Road 150 North.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), Kimberly R. Hopkins drove her minivan across the center line of the road through the northbound lane, went off of the left side of roadway and hit a culvert.
Hopkins was flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
ISP said Hopkins has been ticketed for possession of methamphetamine, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license is suspended, failure to wear seatbelt and improper lane usage-crossing lane boundary unsafely.
