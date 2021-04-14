Cloudy and Rain Starting Wednesday

Very similar weather conditions to yesterday morning. Temperatures starting off in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Cloudy skies with scattered rain will continue through the morning hours. More activity will be in our central and southern counties with an isolated shower/sprinkles in our northern counties. Not everything that you see on radar will reach the ground due to dry air near the surface. Any rain should exit during the early afternoon. Then the gradual clearing of clouds will begin and provide us with more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Tonight, clouds cover will be over portions of the Heartland. This will keep temperatures most likely in our southern counties to stay in the low 40s and prevent frost. However, our northern counties and maybe central areas could see clouds moving out earlier allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s with light frost possible by early Thursday morning. This will be something to watch.
Cool temperatures and more clouds take us into the weekend. Small chances of a few showers will exist especially Friday late into early Saturday. The beginning of next week appears calm with below average temperatures still in the 60s.
-Lisa
