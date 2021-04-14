Cloudy and Rain Starting Wednesday

Very similar weather conditions to yesterday morning. Temperatures starting off in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Cloudy skies with scattered rain will continue through the morning hours. More activity will be in our central and southern counties with an isolated shower/sprinkles in our northern counties. Not everything that you see on radar will reach the ground due to dry air near the surface. Any rain should exit during the early afternoon. Then the gradual clearing of clouds will begin and provide us with more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.