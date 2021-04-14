City of Perryville to hold annual Mayfest 5K

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Mayfest 5K on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The race is sponsored by First State Community Bank.
Check-in and day of registration will be from 6:45 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.
The race will start at 8 a.m. with awards following the event.
The registration fee is $20.
Early deadline for this event is April 25 with a registration discount of $5 (only $15 per entry).
Each participant will receive a t-shirt and post-race refreshment.
Any entry received after the early deadline is not guaranteed a shirt on race day.
Awards will be issued for the top overall male and top overall female as well as the top three in each division.
