Chilly night tonight. Sunny and cool tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Skies have cleared across most of the Heartland this evening but a few clouds will begin to move into the area later tonight. These clouds will play a huge role in our temperatures overnight. Lows by morning will range from the middle 30s in our northern counties where some patchy frost could occur, to the middle 40s in our far southern counties where skies will remain mostly cloudy through much of the night.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will range from the lower 60s across our northern counties to the middle 60s across our southern counties.
We have another system moving our way Friday night. This will cause a few scattered showers to develop late Friday nigh into the predawn hours Saturday. The weekend looks cool right now with many areas only seeing highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
