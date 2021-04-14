A chilly night ahead, some scattered frost possible

Clouds will continue to clear from northwest to southeast through the afternoon hours. Parts of Kentucky and Tennessee may be stuck under the clouds for much of the afternoon. That will keep cloudy areas in the 50s and sunnier areas will get in the lower and mid 60s. Tonight skies will clear out by daybreak. Lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some areas could wake up to some frost, so you may want to protect you plants and flowers just in case. Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday. Slight rain chances return Friday evening and Friday night.