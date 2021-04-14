Busy season for buying plants; watch out for frost

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year again where spring is here and warmer weather allows for planting.
Plants Plus Owner Tiffany Burton in Cape Girardeau said it’s their busiest time between the months of April and May, and see a high volume of people come through.
Possible frost, however, is on the horizon for Wednesday night across the area. For those that have already planted, you may want to think about brining in plants if you feel they might be at risk.
“I know that it is going to cool off, but I think they’re saying now 40s instead of 30s That’s not really that bad,” Burton said. “If you‘re definitely concerned about your plants, you can definitely cover them up or bring them in the garage or bring them in the house if they’re something you can transport back and forth.”
On Wednesday night, the low will dip to the upper 30s to lower 40s in places.
