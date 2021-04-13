What you need to know April 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 13.
Showers will continue to fall this morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but storms will not be severe.
Wake-up temps will be in the 50s.
Clouds and a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon.
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with more scattered shower possible into early Wednesday morning.
Lows will be cooler in the mid-40s.
Clouds will gradually decrease heading into Wednesday afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Thursday morning which could allow for frost in some areas.
Showers are possible over the weekend.
- Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man in a traffic stop over the weekend.
- According to Knoxville officials, a student has been identified as the suspect and person deceased in a shooting at Austin-East High School Monday afternoon.
- Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a Washington, D.C. apartment building and found two women dead from gunshot wounds and a third woman wounded.
- Renovations at Cape Girardeau’s Capaha Park will resume this summer and improvements will be made on the rose garden.
- City leaders are making plans for the Dogwood-Azalea Festival in Charleston, Mo.
- Missouri lawmakers are advancing a sweeping firearms bill that would allow concealed guns on public transportation and in churches.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating ground turkey products that appear to have led to an outbreak of salmonella.
- The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
- As vaccinations become more available for the public and the economy shows signs of improvement from the pandemic, the need for food assistance has declined some in the Heartland.
- One of the bald eagles in the care of a Heartland wildlife center has died.
- Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.
- The murder trial of eccentric New York real estate heir Robert Durst will resume next month after more than a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.
- Luke Bryan says he’s tested positive for COVID-19, which sidelined him from the season’s first live “American Idol” episode on ABC.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.