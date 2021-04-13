VA pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is still offering the Moderna vaccine.
This comes as the VA temporarily pauses use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Those scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine will be rescheduled to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Veterans, spouses and caregivers may contact the medical center at 573-686-4151 and choose option 2 to request a vaccination appointment.
According to the FDA, as of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.
