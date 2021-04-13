Showers Across The Heartland This Morning

Showers continuing to fall over the Heartland this morning. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible, but storms would be isolated with no severe activity. Temperatures starting off the day will range in the 50s. Unfortunately, cloud cover and a lingering few isolated shower during the afternoon will be with us through the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with another few scattered showers possible into early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds will gradually decrease heading into Wednesday afternoon. Cooler temperatures for highs each afternoon in the low to mid 60s heading through the rest of the week.
What we are watching for is temperatures back in the mid to upper 30s on Thursday morning which frost could be possible in some areas. A low pressure system near the Gulf could bring us showers over the weekend.
-Lisa
