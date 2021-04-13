Sheriff of Perry County, Ill. will not seek re-election as he deploys with National Guard

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Perry County’s Sheriff will not seek re-election, as he will be deploying to Africa with his National Guard Unit.
Sheriff Steve Bareis was informed in December that he would be deployed with the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Normal, Illinois.
He was transferred to the unit on April 1.
He intends to serve out the rest of his term and retire after he returns from deployment, writing in a Facebook post that “it has been a joy to serve the people of Perry County for the last twenty years.”
After returning from deployment, he will serve as the Chief of Police in the city of Sesser, Ill.
