Scattered showers possible again tomorrow morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Another mid level system is moving towards the Heartland and will bring and increase in cloud cover along with a few isolated showers. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s north to the upper 40s and lower 50s south.
Wednesday will start off with a few scattered showers in our southern counties. These showers will move out of the Heartland before noon. We will see partly sunny skies late in the day. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
