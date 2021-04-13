Poplar Bluff students helps raise money for St. Jude

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Top fundraising students for this year’s Math-A-Thon were treated to pizza and a movie for helping to generate almost $30,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The district’s accumulative contribution is over $1.1 million.
The students are typically invited to tour St. Jude in Memphis, but since the medical center is not accepting visitors at this time, Pizza Inn opened its game room and a special showing of Disney’s “Cars” was arranged on Wednesday, March 24, at Kay Porter Theater.
The group of students—three per participating building—included last year’s top fundraisers who missed out on the reward due to the district’s wellness break.
Students also received gift bags with items donated by First Midwest Bank, Lemonade House Grille, McDonald’s, Sonic and St. Jude.
The Poplar Bluff School District has been a part of the Math-A-Thon since the 1988/89 academic year.
Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the childhood cancer survival rate from 20 to 80 percent, according to the medical center’s website.
