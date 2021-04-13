PBHS class of 1992 makes donation in memory of classmate

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff High School library added over 75 books to its collection with a $1,200 donation from the Class of 1992 in memory of alumna Misty Ziegler.
“Misty was an avid reader and loved all books,” stated Independent Living Center of Southeast Missouri Director Jennifer Brown, an organizer of the fundraiser. “Misty was an LCSW [licensed clinical social worker] and worked hard helping people celebrate who they were and deal with their issues [so that they can] live their best life.”
Librarian Marcia Priest researched the selection of titles—about diversity, acceptance and overcoming challenges—and noted that the inspirational genre was popular among High School students.
The books will contain an inscription within the cover dedicated to Ziegler, who passed away unexpectedly in October.
The Class of ’92 also plans to make a smaller donation to the Junior High library with the rest of its collection generated by alumni through GoFundMe, according to United Cancer Assistance Network Director Melody Chailland, fundraiser co-organizer.
