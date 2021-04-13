Network compromised at Ill. attorney general’s office, investigation underway

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after the network was compromised at the Illinois attorney general’s office on Saturday.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a statement on Tuesday:
“In the early hours of Saturday morning, it was discovered that the office’s network was compromised. Since then, information technology staff and investigators from the Attorney General’s office have been working closely with federal law enforcement authorities to evaluate the extent to which the network was compromised.
“This investigation is ongoing, and I am committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible to ensure that the Attorney General’s office can continue to provide critical services to the people of Illinois.”
The investigation is ongoing.
