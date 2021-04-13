More showers and more frost possible

The evening hours will be dry across the Heartland, but it will be short-lived as more showers move in overnight into the early hours of Wednesday. Best chances on Wednesday morning will be in the southern half of the Heartland. By Wednesday afternoon, we are back to dry weather. Lows tonight will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s, with highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will clear out overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, allowing for some areas to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Scattered frost is possible across the area by Thursday morning.