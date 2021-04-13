Mo. Capitol Dome, Governor’s Mansion to shine purple for Military Child Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion will shine purple on Thursday, April 15 for Military Child Day.
“I was proud to designate April as the Month of the Military Child, and lighting the dome and Mansion is another way we can pay tribute to the military children across our state,” Governor Parson said. “When parents serve our country, their kids serve, too, and we’re happy to recognize their unique contributions to our state and country.”
They will light up at sunset on April 15 and remain lit until sunrise on April 16.
The color purple represents all branches of the military, the combination of each of their respective colors combined into one.
Missourians are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for military children. Businesses are also encouraged to incorporate purple into their window displays and entrances.
Citizens are encouraged to share pictures of the Capitol lighting on social media using #PurpleUp.
