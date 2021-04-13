Missouri Attorney General files suit over Biden border policy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is joining with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a suit against the Biden Administration in the hopes of reinstating the Migrant Protection Protocols.
In a press release, the Attorney General’s office stated the goal of the suit is a preliminary and permanent injunction against the Biden Administration’s halt of the MPP. They are arguing the administration’s actions violated the United States Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act.
Schmitt said in a statement the crisis at the border should “be laid squarely at the feet of President Biden and his administration.”
The administration has opened the floodgates to human trafficking, said Schmitt.
According to the release, the aim of the lawsuit is “combating migrant trafficking, securing the border, and ending the border crisis.”
